MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Communities around the Lowcountry will gather Sunday to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

Honor the 2,977 people who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks at one the following memorial events:

Bluffton

The town of Bluffton will host a 9/11 Remembrance ceremony to honor the 21st anniversary of 9/11. The ceremony will start at 8:30 a.m. at Bluffton’s Veterans Memorial at Buckwalter Place Park. The ceremony will feature a local choir, guest speakers, and community officials.

Charleston

The Charleston Riverdogs invite the community to honor September 11 with the 9/11 Climb to Remember. Climbers will climb 110-stories of stairs at The Joe to symbolize the 110 stories in the World Trade Center. The climb begins at 7:30 a.m. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Charleston Fire Department, local police departments, and other emergency medical professionals will be in attendance.

Daniel Island

The 9/11 Heroes Run will kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Daniel Island on September 17. This will be the event’s 11th year in Charleston honoring and supporting those who sacrificed themselves on 9/11. The 5K is hosted by the Travis Manion Foundation. An opening ceremony is set to begin at 8 a.m.

Goose Creek

The American Legion Post 166 of Goose Creek will host Flags of Honor Across America on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The event will feature a procession of law enforcement vehicles and a ceremony.

Folly Beach

The second annual 9/11 Memorial Motorcycle Ride will take off from The American Legion Post on Folly Road Sunday at 11 a.m. The group will be escorted over the Ravenel Bridge by the Mount Pleasant Police Department. They will end their ride at the American Legion Post 166 for the Flags of Honor Across American Ceremony.

Mount Pleasant

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will honor the day on the USS Yorktown in Mount Pleasant Sunday morning. The Yorktown horn will sound six times Sunday at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m., 9:59 a.m., 10:03 a.m., and 10:28 a.m., the times when the country was attacked. The museum will offer free admission to first responders.

North Charleston

Charleston Southern University (CSU) will honor 9/11 with its annual stair climb Monday at 6 p.m. Participants will meet at the CSU football stadium to climb 110 stories or 2,200 steps, which is equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

Summerville

Ladies Living for Greatness Outreach will host an auto show in remembrance of 9/11 on Sunday. The auto show will start at 3 p.m. at Gahagan Park.