Rep. Cunningham to DirecTV: End blackout of local TV stations

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry Congressman Joe Cunningham is calling on DIRECTV and AT&T to end their blackout of WCBD News 2 and the Lowcountry CW.

WCBD, along with 120 Nexstar stations across the country, were dropped by DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse over the July 4th holiday and remain off the air today.

The action followed DIRECTV and AT&T’s refusal to accept Nexstar’s offer for a contract extension which would have allowed viewers to watch their favorite network shows, special events, sports, local news and other programming while the parties continue to negotiate.

Nexstar has negotiated with these providers in good faith and has presented a fair offer for our station and sister stations across the country.

In a statement Wednesday, Congressman Cunningham said he is concerned about the dispute’s effect on his constituents in the Lowcountry who rely on WCBD for local news, entertainment and emergency weather alerts.

“As we enter hurricane season, it is crucial that my constituents have access to local news, which can aid in public safety and help disseminate vital information to the public during storms,” he said.

Rep. Cunningham went on to ask the cable provider returns the local stations to the airwaves and urged both companies to return to negotiations.

Legislators from eight other states have called on these cable providers to restore Nexstar’s station and programming.

You can help get WCBD News 2 back on the air. Call DirecTV and let them know how you feel. The number is 855-937-9466 or 800-531-5000.