Rep. Gilliard requests NRA donate funds to combat the spread of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Representative Wendell Gilliard sent a letter to National Rifle Association (NRA) president, Carolyn Meadows, calling upon the NRA to donate funds from recent gun sales to efforts combating the spread of the coronavirus.

Gun sales have increased 500% over the last two weeks, sending an influx of profits to the NRA.

Gilliard suggested that the NRA put the funds towards “obtaining medical equipment for the medical professionals and helping the homeless population.”

As many big companies are stepping up, whether by funding research or producing medical supplies, Gilliard noted the NRA’s apparent absence of efforts:

“The NRA is a powerful organization in this country… My peers and I have not heard of anything your organization is doing, and knowing the amount of members the NRA has, more should be done.”

The NRA has not yet issued a response.