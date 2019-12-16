Rep. Joe Cunningham to vote for Impeachment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Following a visit to Charleston on Monday, Representative Joe Cunningham announced that he will vote to move forward with the Articles of Impeachment against President Trump.

Cunningham released the following statement:

We are a nation of laws and no single person is above the rule of law in America. Even the President needs to be held accountable if he violates the Constitution. I did not come to Congress to impeach the President. But after careful consideration of the evidence and testimony delivered to Congress by dedicated public servants, many of whom the President himself appointed, it is clear to me he committed an impeachable abuse of power. The President used the power of his office to coerce a foreign government into investigating his political rival for personal gain. By refusing to cooperate with Congress and lawfully-issued subpoenas, the President clearly obstructed Congress. For these reasons, I support the Articles of Impeachment. This process has not distracted me from delivering real results for the people of the Lowcountry. Just last week, we passed landmark legislation to allow Medicare to negotiate directly with drug companies to lower the cost of prescription drugs. We also voted to pass the NDAA, which secures $37.2 million in vital funding for Parris Island needed to maintain the flow of new marines. In the last twelve months, we’ve passed bipartisan legislation to permanently ban offshore drilling off the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, extend health benefits to Vietnam veterans exposed to Agent Orange, and we just reached an agreement with the President on a trade deal with Mexico and Canada. I’m proud of my record as one of the most independent members of Congress and I will continue to work across the aisle to get things done for the Lowcountry.”

Cunningham received support from State Senator Marlon Kimpson, who tweeted:

“@RepCunningham represents a District that Trump carried by 13 points. This decision shows his gut to protect & defend the Constitution and not do what is politically expedient. We must keep him in Congress.”

Republican National Committee Spokesperson Joe Jackson opposed Cunningham’s decision, issuing the following statement:

“Joe Cunningham is choosing Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats’ unhinged caucus over his Lowcountry constituents. Voters won’t forget his cowardice come November 2020. Joe Cunningham’s political career is over.”

Republican Congressional Candidate Kathy Landing also issued a statement:

“Joe Cunningham has now confirmed what I expected for some time – he will continue to put his Democrat Party over the Lowcountry and political games over facts. The impeachment is a sham, based strictly on partisan politics.South Carolina’s Lowcountry deserves a Member of Congress who will fight against wasting taxpayers’ time, money and energy on partisan political games and commit herself to making progress on the issues that matter most to our neighbors – improving infrastructure, lowering healthcare costs, balancing budgets and keeping our economy strong. I will be that leader for the Lowcountry in Congress.”