Rep Joe Cunningham working to expand hazard pay for service members

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, Representative Joe Cunningham introduced the Pandemic Hazard Pay Expansion Act.

The legislation aims to ensure that “uniformed service members whose duties put them at risk of exposure to a pandemic disease,” such as COVID-19, receive hazard duty pay.

Currently, only those whose duties pose threats of physical injury are eligible for hazard pay.

Cunningham believes that “the military medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers on the front lines of this crisis [who] are risking their lives to keep our communities safe” deserve hazard pay as well:

“We offer hazard pay to service members who are doing dangerous work and putting their lives in harm’s way. The brave military medical professionals who are serving on the front lines in this war against this public health crisis deserve the same sort of compensation.”