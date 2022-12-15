CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston businessman was arrested after a federal investigation into a scheme totaling over $700,000.

According to an indictment, Jonathan Ramaci, 66, who owns Elements of Genius in Charleston, was developing a wearable smart health device called Wellnest. Ramaci is also the owner of another company named Mobile Life Labs.

From October 2016 through at least 2021, Ramaci allegedly knowingly devised a scheme to defraud investors in his company Elements of Genius.

“Elements of Genius raised more than four million dollars from investors,” the document states.

The document continues by stating Ramaci represented to have deals with companies that would carry and sell the Wellnest device when, in truth, there were no said deals set and/or the agreements with the companies were canceled.

Further, the indictment says that in 2019 Ramaci was told by an engineering company that the Wellnest device “still required many hours of engineering design and electrical work.”

Ramaci continued to raise money from investors in spite of declining to finish the product.

Investors requested an audit from Ramaci on the Element of Genius account and he provided an unaudited expense by vendor sheet that indicated funds were being sent to Mobile Life Labs.

The indictment goes on to say that Ramaci never disclosed to the board of directors and board of advisors that he was the owner and operator of Mobile Life Labs.

“Mobile Life Labs appears to have no legitimate business funds and, through the scheme, Ramaci fraudulently diverted at least $600,000 in funds from Elements of Genius’s Wells Fargo Account for his personal use,” the document states.

In addition, the document revealed that Ramaci planned to defraud the Small Business Administration where he submitted an EIDL loan application with materially fraudulent and false representations. In particular, Ramaci artificially inflated the gross revenue for Mobile Life Labs for twelve months before January 31, 2020.

Ramaci faces three charges of wire fraud, an indictment shows. The FBI arrested him Wednesday.