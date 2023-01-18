NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One man is behind bars after a verbal altercation in December led to a near-deadly assault that left two people injured in North Charleston.

According to a report provided by the North Charleston Police Department, officers on December 19 responded to a residence on Ranger Drive following reports of gunshots in the area.

Officers arrived and located a man inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say he was conscious and breathing before EMS arrived and transported the man to an area hospital.

Officers were reportedly told that a man was walking along Ranger Drive when he was spotted by a “Green Charger,” and hit by the vehicle.

An argument started after the vehicle sped off and made a U-turn back to the residence when someone from the vehicle started shooting and hit one of the victims, the report stated.

Police found multiple shell casings at the scene and noticed the residence was struck by gunfire.

NCPD arrested Eric Ladson (24) in connection to the incident.

Ladson was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.