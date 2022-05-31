CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After 10 people were shot and two Charleston County deputies and a Charleston police officer were injured at Memorial Day block party, residents from the Eastside community are responding to the violence.

Eastside residents held a press conference Tuesday discussing the shooting and the police failures they say led up to the violence.

Residents say this was the third block party on South Street in a month and the second they have seen in three days.

“This was not a surprise. There were social media flyers that were going around. I sent them to the police, they knew about it,” says Steve Bailey, an Eastside resident.

Residents are asking for more transparency and answers from police about the increase in crime happening in their neighborhood. Bailey says he wants an independent investigation into what’s going wrong and the speculations about drug dealing he says happens very often.

“Last night was terrible, but there is an opportunity to change what happened here. We need to grab it by both hands because change is possible,” says Bailey.

Eastside residents say they want to see more built on vacant lots so that there isn’t room for these parties to happen.

City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg laid out eight steps he wants to implement to reduce gun violence including cracking down on illegal guns and asking legislators to introduce gun legislation.