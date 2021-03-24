Restaurants and bars face another hurdle as tourism begins to pick up

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics states that 2 million restaurant jobs have been lost since February 2020, but now some Lowcountry restaurants said they need more help than before as tourism makes its way back. The Oak Steakhouse said they have had a hard time since the pandemic began but are thankful for their latest pick-me-up.

Nearly 17% of U.S. restaurants closed in 2020 with the majority of permanently closed restaurants being well-established businesses in operation for at least 16 years. Upon these statistics being released, one organization, Certified Angus Beef, created a challenge to ensure that no more faced the same fate.

Mark Keiser, the Executive Chef at Oak Steakhouse, said when the pandemic began, they didn’t know what the future looked like. The Broad Street staple eventually went down to just their Executive Chefs and General Managers for what Keiser said was a while.

Now, with more foot-traffic, most of their staff back, and being awarded the “Big Tip” of $2,500 by the Certified Angus Beef’s #RestaurantChallenge, their hope is back.

But there’s still more help needed inside the restaurant and elsewhere in the Lowcountry as the demand for a night-out now has some shorthanded.

Nathan Wheeler with Vintage Lounge said he believes “every industry has had a difficult time hiring this year. Food and beverage being no exception. Yes, the applicant pool is smaller and the job opportunities plentiful. However, there is one positive development. These factors have allowed us to bring on individuals who really want to be a part of the Vintage Lounge Team. They could have taken a job anywhere in town, but they chose us. It’s very exciting and humbling at the same time.”

Wheeler said they plan to hire two more team members and have been fortunate to have hired two people in the last month.

Even Oak Steakhouse said they are continuing to look for more employees as many more are flocking back to South Carolina and the Lowcountry.

Certified Angus Beef said Oak Steakhouse will not be the only restaurant in Charleston receiving this “Big Tip” as there are roughly 3 more recipients that will be announced soon.

How to Join #RestaurantChallenge:

Grab takeout, dine in (safely, if that’s an option) or purchase gift cards from your favorite restaurant.

Share a favorite restaurant moment on social media using #RestaurantChallenge and enter for the chance to win: 10 social media users will be randomly selected weekly to receive a $100 gift card to dine out.

Tag your favorite restaurant in the post to enter them to win: Two restaurants will be randomly selected weekly to get $2,500 in direct support for staff.