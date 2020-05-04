Restaurants open outdoor dining for the first time since mid-March

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Restaurants are now allowed to serve customers with outdoor dining effective today since the mandatory home or work order has been lifted by Governor McMaster.

Restaurants have not be able to seat customers since mid-March.

Restaurants that are opening outdoor dining options have to abide by the Restaurant and Lodging Association guidelines which include limiting table groups to 8 individuals, tables must be spaced a minimum of 8 feet from each other, and tables, chairs, and seats should be sanitized after every customer.

Lauren Campbell, Assistant Manager at Sesame Burger and Beer in Mount Pleasant says her staff is required to wear gloves and a face mask while working. They are also limiting the number of people inside.

“Things get washed multiple times. They’re in a very high grade sanitizer and we make sure to sanitize and wipe down seats, tables, anything anybody may be touching. It’s very very safe and clean. We’ve got to-go boxes, and if people do not want to eat on plates we are able to accommodate with to-go boxes… whatever they feel comfortable to use,” said Campbell.

Restaurants are also allowed to set up temporary tents outside for seating, but must follow the same guidelines.