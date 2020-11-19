Restaurants prepare for a different kind of Thanksgiving dinner rush

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Restaurants are adjusting their Thanksgiving plans to ensure all can get their meals while staying safe from COVID-19. In a less than normal year, Tavern & Table said they are working to keep Thanksgiving dinner as traditional as possible.

While the menus will be similar and reservations are still needed for in-person dining, there are more options for those looking for a chef-cooked meal.

Andy Palmer, one of the owners at Tavern & Table, said because of the atmosphere this year, they have added a ‘Take n’ Bake’ option where you can pre-order your Thanksgiving meal for you and your family.

The new addition, according to Palmer, allows more to celebrate the holiday with the restaurant even if it’s not day of service. As for what will be taken home and warmed up?

We have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner that comes with all the sides, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, sausage fennel. It’s a 3-course meal: soup, salad, meal, plus dessert. Choice of pumpkin cheesecake or chocolate pecan pie. We also offer prime rib as an alternative to turkey for the take and bake. Andy Palmer, Owner Tavern & Table

Dine-in options will be similar to the Take n’ Bakes but with an additional choice of roasted halibut. If you do choose to dine in, precautions are being taken.

Palmer said their staff is required to wear a mask at all times. As for as customers, the restaurant asks them to wear a mask as they enter the building, but once they get to their tables, they are able to take them off. As the customers leave, they are asked to put their masks back on.

Another precaution is social distancing from others whether outside on their dock or inside the restaurants.

Palmer said as of Thursday, there are still about 50 to 75 reservations left for a Thanksgiving meal inside the restaurant, but of course, bar seats and walk-ins will still be welcome.

For more about Tavern and Table’s offerings for Thanksgiving, click here