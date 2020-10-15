Richard Valenti, convicted murderer up for 21st parole hearing

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of petitioners are calling for a South Carolina child murderer to stay in prison.

The Oppose Parole of Richard Valenti October 2020 is nearing its goal of 5,000 signatures ahead of his October 28th court date.

While this case is from the 1970s, family members of the victims, as well as members of the Lowcountry community, are ensuring that Richard Raymond Valenti stays behind bars.

The petition, created by a sister of one of his victims, hopes to keep the memory of her sister alive and her murderer in his cell.

In 1973 her family, among 3 others, anxiously waited for answers after her sister and friend went on a walk and never returned. Nearly 10 ½ months later, the bodies of 3 young teenagers were discovered.

Valenti, is currently only serving life sentences for 2.

Individuals across the Lowcountry are signing their names to ensure both justice and time continues to be served.

One James Island Resident signed the petition and stated in part, at age 72, she’s been fighting his parole now 20 times. She said, “please keep him where you have him. God will send him where he belongs.”

But the petition is not just supported from the Lowcountry. Citizens from states such as Florida and New Jersey also stated Valenti should be not released.

A Rachel Long commented, “He admitted to murder these young women and took their lives away forever. They don’t get a re-due! So he should not be released. These families deserve the justice that was given to them.”

State Correction records show that his court date will be on October 28th. Currently, he’s outside of Broad River Correctional Institute seeking medical treatment.

For more on the petition, click here.

