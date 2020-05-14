Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Crime News
Top Stories
How the coronavirus has impacted home sales in the Lowcountry
Video
Top Stories
Share the Love: Crews Subaru donates more than $60K to Ronald McDonald House of Charleston
Video
Patriots Point to reopen Friday with new health and safety measures in place
Video
Send Your Questions for News 2’s “South Carolina Responds: Your COVID-19 Questions Answered”
Men accused in coastal Georgia shooting hire attorneys
Coronavirus
Latest coronavirus news
County-by-county cases
Community Resource Guide
Open for Business
Highlight a local hero
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Traffic
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Senior Sendoff
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 6:00PM
Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Thursday, May 14th
Latest News
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
May 14, 2020 / 04:40 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 14, 2020 / 04:41 PM EDT
Rob’s 4pm Weather Artist of the Day for Thursday, May 14th
Click for latest news and information
Upload your senior photo!
News 2: Backyard Sports
TRENDING HEADLINES
US District Attorney, multiple law enforcement agencies charge 12 in drug bust
Video
Carowinds stuck in the middle of NC, SC reopening plans
Video
Folly Beach to end access restrictions Friday
Video
York County man says front yard farmstand was shut down by police
Video
Mount Pleasant residents band together to protect decades-old eagles’ nest from development
Video
Watch Live
SC restaurant using blow-up dolls to pump in business and show social distancing
Video