Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Crime News
Top Stories
Mermaids returning to Montana tiki bar as it reopens
Top Stories
Agency finds private border wall violates Rio Grande treaty
Trucker from Iowa charged in 1990s slayings of 3 women
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit over meat worker safety
Berkeley County in need of paid poll workers ahead of June primary
Video
Coronavirus
Latest coronavirus news
County-by-county cases
Community Resource Guide
Open for Business
Highlight a local hero
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Traffic
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s 4pm Wednesday Weather Artist of the Day_5.6.20
Latest News
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
May 6, 2020 / 06:28 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 6, 2020 / 06:28 PM EDT
Rob’s 4pm Wednesday Weather Artist of the Day_5.6.20
Click for latest news and information
Upload your senior photo!
News 2: Backyard Sports
TRENDING HEADLINES
CCSO Update: Woman tried to touch alligator before fatal attack
Video
NCPD investigating early morning shooting that left man dead on Gullah Avenue
University of South Carolina announces in-person instruction will resume in mid-August
Body of missing NC hiker found, rescue squad member killed during search
Woman arrested after deputy discovers drugs during traffic stop in Summerville
BCSO searching for missing juvenile swimmer in Cooper River
Video
Berkeley County in need of paid poll workers ahead of June primary
Video