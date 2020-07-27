Rob’s 5pm Monday Weather Artist of the Day for July 27th

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) - East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) on Monday announced that the organization has been awarded a $60,000 grant from The Leon Levine Foundation.

The grant will help fund much-needed services for low-income individuals, such as the ECCO Dental Clinic, which "provides preventive, restorative, and surgical dental care to uninsured low-income adults."