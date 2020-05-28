Rob’s 5pm Weather Artist of the Day for Thursday, May 28th

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) - SC Advocates for Agriculture and Certified SC are partering on a new initiative to fix two problems: a surplus of food and a need for food.

As the COVID-19 pandemic caused many restaurants and schools to shut down, farmers lost the majority of their buyers, and were left with excess crops. In some cases, crops went bad and milk had to be dumped. At the same time, unemployment surged and many people began relying on food pantries for the first time. The increase in demand was not accompanied by an increase in supply, and pantries were quickly cleaned out.