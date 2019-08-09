Rock band KISS performs End of the Road tour in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The name of the tour might be “end of the road,” but to fans, there’s no end in sight.

After 45 years of rock n’ roll, the legendary group is saying farewell. Fans at the North Charleston Coliseum say it’s a bittersweet moment.

“I’ve grown up with these guys,” says Julian Johnson. “I really got into them when I was in my early 20’s. I’m just here to have a good time.”

Fans of all ages came to see the group live on-stage for the last time. One family’s love for the rock group was passed down from father to son.

Roger Shelton went to his first KISS concert in 1979. Tonight, his son Blake was wearing the exact same shirt he wore years ago.

“Well, it came from the first concert I ever went to in 1979,” says Shelton. “It was the Dynasty Tour. Believe it or not, my mama kept it and now we have it for him to wear to his first concert.”

Blake was thrilled to see the group live. “One [song] I really wanna listen to is Detroit Rock City. That’s one of my favorite KISS songs.”

Plenty of fans were decked out in face paint and costumes. Some even wore leather in the Carolina heat.

The tour will wrap up this December. Their next concert will be in Charlotte, NC on August 10th.