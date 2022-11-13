CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash that took down a utility pole on Johns Island Saturday night.

Photo: Rachel Mattox

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews responded to a rollover crash at the intersection of Southwick Drive and Castlewick Avenue just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Reports say the vehicle rolled over and took down a utility pole at the side of the road.

Deputies closed the intersection for five hours as crews cleared the crash and repaired the pole.

There were two occupants inside the vehicle. No serious injuries were reported.