Roper Hospice Cottage gives Veterans their ‘Final Salute’

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C (WCBD) – A hospice center in Mount Pleasant is finding a new way to honor veterans nearing the end of their lives. Those who created the program at the Roper Hospice Cottage say it’s about more than just honoring the veterans themselves.

Called the Final Salute, this program helps to recognize veterans during their hospice stays. For many veterans, this is the last honor they receive ahead of their passing. But for some like Eugene Hamilton, who came in on Wednesday to the Roper Hospice Cottage for a short period, it’s one that he can take home.

For Stacey Childress, a Nurse Practitioner at the Cottage, the project that consists of patriotic blankets and crocheted hearts is personal.

Childress said she was in the Air Force for 8 years and takes it as her personal job to recognize her fellow servicemen and women. She said it’s a sacrifice on both the part of the veterans and the family members.

But the blankets and crocheted hearts are more than just thanks; they are symbols of care Childress believes makes them feel welcomed, appreciated, and recognized.

Even more, they stand as a memory for the families whose loved ones come there to find their final peace.

The blankets are donated and hand created by the Island Quilters Guild in Johns Island, while the heart tokens are from Cabbage Row Shoppe in downtown Charleston.

The center is looking for additional donations for their veterans and their Final Salute program. This is in addition to adding more veteran volunteers who work in the Roper St. Francis Healthcare System into their program.

For donations or to join the program, contact Stacey Childress: stacey.childress@rsfh.com