Roper opens drive-through specimen collection site

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced on Monday that they are providing drive-through “specimen collecting” for certain patients who have testing orders for COVID-19.

Patients will drive through a car port, where a sample will be collected and sent to LabCorp for testing. The patients will be sent home to quarantine.

The facility will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Roper St. Francis Transitions Clinic in North Charleston.

Additionally, Virtual Care is being offered free of charge to new and existing patients from 8:00 a.m. 8:00 p.m. using the promo-code COVID19.

