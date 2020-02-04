S.C. Democratic Officials are working to ensure smooth primary after Iowa Caucus delays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We are just three weeks away from the Democratic Primary Debate happening in Charleston. As candidates for the Democratic Party nomination continue to hit the campaign trail, they are left wondering who was the winner of last night’s Iowa Caucus.

Chaos at the Iowa Caucus caused by a coding error with the voting app used has created more questions than answers for voters and candidates 24 hours later. While we wait to learn who is the Democratic front runner, the focus is quickly turning to South Carolina.

With the South Carolina primary election being just weeks away, Connie Condon, Chair of the Charleston County Democratic Party says voters shouldn’t worry about any issues similar to the ones seen in the Iowa Caucus.

“Our machines are very security focused, this is the first time in decades we now have a paper ballot,” says Condon.

And it’s those paper ballots Condon says will make all of the difference.

“We have strong systems in place, there’s no evidence of fraud on these machines in South Carolina,” says Condon. “Not only is it a very clear record, we have a paper trail to backup every single ballot.”

Dubose Kapeluck, a Political Science Professor at the Citadel believes voter participation in the South Carolina Primary shouldn’t suffer because of the issues in the Iowa Caucus.

“I don’t think it’ll have any affect on turnout in South Carolina,” says Kapeluck. “I still expect a lot of turnout in the Democratic Primary here in South Carolina.”

Condon says it’s important for voters deciding whether or not to go out and vote to remember the amount South Carolina contributes to the selection of a nominee.

“Oh it is huge,” says Condon.

The Democratic Presidential Primary Debate will he held at the Gilliard Center in Downtown Charleston on February 25th, just days before election day in South Carolina. If you can’t make it out to vote on the 29th, early voting has already began. Absentee ballots can be filled out and submitted in person or through the mail.