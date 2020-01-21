S.C. State names Honors College after late Dr. Emily Clyburn

FILE – In this Nov. 23, 2015, file photo, Emily Clyburn, bottom, and her husband, U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, top right, talk to people at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. Emily Clyburn, the wife of House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina who helped raise millions of dollars to help students attend the alma mater they shared, died in Columbia on Thursday morning, Sept. 19, 2019. according to the congressman’s office. She was 80. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State University (S.C. State) has announced the new namesake for its Honors College: late Dr. Emily England Clyburn, wife of Congressman James E. Clyburn.

Dr. Clyburn is an alumna of S.C. State known for her philanthropic work.

On Wednesday, a ceremony will be held to formally name the college and induct six students as Emily England Clyburn Honors College Scholars.

Rep. Clyburn will attend the ceremony, which is to be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building.

The elected students represent “academic excellence and great potential to be servant leaders in their chosen career fields”, according to the press release.

Those being inducted on Wednesday are: Jordan Brown, Vacarie Burgess, Simien Chestnut, Shia Jones, Jerdasia Scott and Tamara Taylor.