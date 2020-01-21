S.C. State names Honors College after late Dr. Emily Clyburn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State University (S.C. State) has announced the new namesake for its Honors College: late Dr. Emily England Clyburn, wife of Congressman James E. Clyburn.
Dr. Clyburn is an alumna of S.C. State known for her philanthropic work.
On Wednesday, a ceremony will be held to formally name the college and induct six students as Emily England Clyburn Honors College Scholars.
Rep. Clyburn will attend the ceremony, which is to be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building.
The elected students represent “academic excellence and great potential to be servant leaders in their chosen career fields”, according to the press release.
Those being inducted on Wednesday are: Jordan Brown, Vacarie Burgess, Simien Chestnut, Shia Jones, Jerdasia Scott and Tamara Taylor.