S. Carolina House committee votes to send Fetal Heartbeat Bill to House floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would likely ban almost all abortions in South Carolina is one step closer to final approval, after the SC House Judiciary Committee on Monday voted 15-8 to send the bill to the House floor.

The bill has already passed the Senate and the governor promises he will sign it.

The bill would ban abortion when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around the sixth week after conception and before many women know they are pregnant.

In committee meetings, lawmakers typically discuss bills and sometimes make changes.

But this abortion ban has already been passed by the House several times in the past before failing in the Senate.