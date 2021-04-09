Safe Sounds returning to Firefly Distillery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery is bringing back their socially-distanced concert series, Safe Sounds, for a third season.

The ages 21+ event kicks off April 17 with a Zac Brown Tribute Band.

200 10×10 squares will be available for groups of up to four people. The squares will be eight feet apart from each other to comply with safe social distancing.

Single tickets for the back lawn will be available for certain concerts.

Blankets and chairs are encouraged.

Drinks and food will be available for purchase. Guests can also tour the distillery before the show, and enjoy a tasting and cocktails.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for each concert, with the show running from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The full lineup is below:

Saturday, April 17 – 20 Ride: America’s # 1 Zac Brown Tribute Band

Saturday, April 24 – Randall Fowler with special guest

Sunday, April 25 – The Allman Betts Band

Thursday, April 29 – Sam Bush

Saturday, May 1 – On The Border – The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band

Saturday, May 8 – Runaway Gin – A Tribute To Phish

Thursday, May 13 – TBD

Saturday, May 15 – The High Divers with She Returns From War

Thursday, May 20 – Jimmie Allen

Saturday, May 22 – The Reckoning

Saturday, May 29 – Idlewild Revival – A Tribute to the Allman Brothers

Saturday, June 5 – Motown Throwdown

Saturday, June 12 – Night Moves with Taylor Hicks – A Tribute To Bob Seger

Saturday, June 19 – Elise Testone & BlackNoyze and special guest Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

Saturday, June 26 – The Midnight City Band

The following COVID-19 safety measures are in place: