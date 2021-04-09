Safe Sounds returning to Firefly Distillery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery is bringing back their socially-distanced concert series, Safe Sounds, for a third season.
The ages 21+ event kicks off April 17 with a Zac Brown Tribute Band.
200 10×10 squares will be available for groups of up to four people. The squares will be eight feet apart from each other to comply with safe social distancing.
Single tickets for the back lawn will be available for certain concerts.
Blankets and chairs are encouraged.
Drinks and food will be available for purchase. Guests can also tour the distillery before the show, and enjoy a tasting and cocktails.
Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for each concert, with the show running from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
The full lineup is below:
- Saturday, April 17 – 20 Ride: America’s # 1 Zac Brown Tribute Band
- Saturday, April 24 – Randall Fowler with special guest
- Sunday, April 25 – The Allman Betts Band
- Thursday, April 29 – Sam Bush
- Saturday, May 1 – On The Border – The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band
- Saturday, May 8 – Runaway Gin – A Tribute To Phish
- Thursday, May 13 – TBD
- Saturday, May 15 – The High Divers with She Returns From War
- Thursday, May 20 – Jimmie Allen
- Saturday, May 22 – The Reckoning
- Saturday, May 29 – Idlewild Revival – A Tribute to the Allman Brothers
- Saturday, June 5 – Motown Throwdown
- Saturday, June 12 – Night Moves with Taylor Hicks – A Tribute To Bob Seger
- Saturday, June 19 – Elise Testone & BlackNoyze and special guest Brandon “Taz” Niederauer
- Saturday, June 26 – The Midnight City Band
The following COVID-19 safety measures are in place:
- Requiring all staff and vendors to wear masks
- Offering hand sanitizer to guests throughout the distillery grounds
- Providing extra restrooms with sanitation attendant for the concert series
- Providing extra security for the concert series to enforce social distancing
- Spacing picnic tables and concert series squares 8 feet apart
- Providing a safe and welcoming environment for all