Safety tips for at-home gatherings during COVID-19

As Memorial Day weekend continues, many people are having gatherings at home.

For many people, this is the first weekend in months that home cookouts and gatherings will take place.

Being outside and spending time with family and friends is allowed, but one medical expert in the lowcountry has some tips for people to keep in mind.

“So we want to make sure that people are out enjoying themselves but really also making sure that they realize that there are some risks that they’ve never had before” said Dr. Kenneth Perry, the medical director for the emergency department at Trident Medical Center.

One of the main things to remember is social distancing.

“If you’re inside, it’s going to still be in those smaller groups probably less than ten, five or ten,” said Dr. Perry. “If you’re outside you really have to be cognizant of the fact that it’s about the space and the space between people.”

Another tip is to ditch that communal snack bowl.

“So you might want to keep those snacks in smaller containers and have them individually places rather than having that one bowl,” said Dr. Perry. “It allows for people to be a little bit separated.”

Limit the handling of certain things such as cooking utensils and door handles.

We’re wishing you a happy — and safe — memorial day weekend from all of us here at news 2.