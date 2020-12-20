Safety tips for holiday travelers from SCHP, medical experts

A passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta Airlines flight as a map depicting the spread of COVID-19 is displayed on a monitor after landing at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the highest single-day total of positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. This comes just days before an expected increase in travel for the holidays.

Just like every year, millions of Americans are making trips home for the holidays. But unlike every other year, COVID-19 precautions are a part of holiday travel.

“I can sum it up in one word. Coordination,” said Dr. Michael Schmidt of MUSC. “You need to coordinate your travel plans with your loved ones. If you’re going to visit your folks, you need to test yourself.”

Many travelers say they feel safe and prepared boarding flights.

“Pretty safe,” said Kristoffer Joseph who’s traveling to Seattle with his son this holiday season. “I brought the sanitizer and the gloves and masks…extra masks just in case.”

The Charleston International Airport is working hard to ensure traveler safety by encouraging social distancing, providing hand sanitizer, and making sure everything is clean.

For those skipping the airport and taking a road trip, South Carolina Highway Patrol also has some safety tips with an expected increase in traffic.

“We want to remind motorists to make sure they’re prepared for their trip,” said Trooper Tyler Tidwell with SC Highway Patrol. “That includes making sure they have enough fuel, that their tire pressure is good to go.”

Trooper Tidwell also reminds drivers, if a situation, such as a breakdown, does arise, dial *47 for trooper assistance.