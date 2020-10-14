Safety tips to mitigate risks of COVID-19 on Halloween

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In past years, having a safe Halloween meant wearing bright colors and having your candy inspected when you got home but this year, additional precautions are needed.

Dr. Valerie Scott, a physician with Roper St. Francis Healthcare said, the most important precaution this year is to avoid large group gatherings. Dr. Scott said, ‘when it comes to the Halloween parties—or festivals, I think we need to put those on hold for this year.’

Instead, she suggests to keep celebrations small and with those in your household.

As for trick-or-treating Dr. Scott said, that pastime can continue, but you may need to consult your neighbors or community group on how best to do so.

Putting tables out by the road, and maybe manning them but staying socially distanced from the trick or treaters. It’s so fun to see what they look like but you can your candy in little individual prepared bags. Dr. Valerie Scott, Roper St. Francis

When it comes to masks, Dr. Scott said she purchased printed masks that have Halloween themed designs, which she plans to wear. However, you can also incorporate your mask into your costume.

And with Halloween on a Saturday, Dr. Scott has an additional tip for adult safety.

Of course bars are open until 11, but that still gives you a great amount of time to drink. And when we drink, we forget that we’re in the middle of a COVID Pandemic, and we’ll forget to put our mask back on, and we get loud, and we get close, and we yell. And that’s a great way to spread COVID. Dr. Valerie Scott, Roper St. Francis

