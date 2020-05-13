Salons and barbershops preparing to reopen across the Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – While Governor McMaster gave the green-light for salons and barbershops to reopen come Monday May 18th, there’s still some hesitation.

Amanda Barrette, the Owner and Manager of Strawberry Blonde said while she has missed her clients, they have not decided to set their reopening date until they’ve spoken with their staff. Noting that her biggest concern is reopening before a second wave of COVID-19.

That’s my biggest concern I suppose is, will there be this because we’re opening. But I know everybody is excited to get back too and it’s a very—my heart is torn both sides. Amanda Barrette, the Owner and Manager of Strawberry Blonde

Barrette noted that her salons were both sterilized with medical-grade cleaners as a precaution. Meanwhile, Eddie “Edwin Clipperhands” Hiott from Barbers Inc in Ladson said, they are reopening on Monday and are prepared with all the regulations.

I think everybody’s kind of been around it at this point and we don’t really know…at some point its got to get back to normal—so if this is going to be normal, it’s what we got to do Eddie “Edwin Clipperhands” Hiott from Barbers Inc

As for what that normal would look like in a barbershop?

The biggest change is going to be changing out the capes and distance between each other—uhm took wise we always have to keep that stuff pretty clean because of state board, so there’s nothing really that is going to change there. Eddie “Edwin Clipperhands” Hiott from Barbers Inc

While the cleaning processes won’t alter as much barbers and stylists will be required to wear masks and both Hiot and Barrette said, there will no longer be walk-ins or waiting rooms for customers. Barrette asks that you be patient when scheduling an appointment.

We don’t want to deal with bad attitudes and negativness right now because we’re all trying to just make it work. Amanda Barrette, the Owner and Manager of Strawberry Blonde

Salon owner, Serena Ash out of Summerville said in a statement to News 2, “This is a whole new world for our Industry from where we were for many decades up until a month and a half ago. We are so grateful that South Governor is allowing salons to reopen now rather than even later in the year.”

Ash went on adding that she was surprised that salons were deemed non-essential due to their already stringent regulations in-between clients as is. Even more, she wondered when these regulations will be lifted.

The Summerville Sweet Tea Salon said they will have all of their masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers ready for those appointments on Monday, May 18th, having said, “It will be a happy day for salons and their clients as well.”

To view all of the guidelines those in cosmetology are to follow, click here.

