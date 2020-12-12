Santa Claus visits Shem Creek ahead of Christmas

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa Claus has made an appearance in the Lowcountry! The jolly man himself is meeting kids and families on Shem Creek all weekend long in a safe, customizable way.

Professional photos are being taken as a part of the event for a special keepsake.

The event is co-sponsored by Annie’s Nannies and Charleston Commercial.

“I noticed that there was a need for a COVID socially distanced, safe Santa experience around town,” said Kylie D’Andrea, the owner of Annie’s Nannies. “I know that there were other areas around town that were doing it and they booked up so fast.”

Several safety precautions are being taken. While standing in line, families stand 9 feet apart to maintain social distancing. Everyone must have their temperatures checked ahead of their visit, and each visit is customizable. Families have the option to sit close to Santa or further away on a bench. They can also choose whether or not Santa wears his mask during the visit.

“She was an angel for us,” said Sara Spurlin, a Lowcountry parent, about D’Andrea. “We didn’t know what to do because Santa is obviously huge in our house. Christmas is huge in our house and she came and saved the day with this. We feel safe and we got to see our biggest wish of seeing Santa again,” she said.

If you missed Santa on Saturday, he will be back on Sunday, December 13th. You can visit Santa in front of RB’s restaurant on Shem Creek between the hours of 1 and 4:30 p.m. Families must be in line by 4 p.m.

Admission is one, unwrapped toy per family to benefit Toys for Tots. A professional photographer will be taking pictures that will be delivered digitally.