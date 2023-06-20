MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Santee Cooper Board of Directors has approved a study to address a projected revenue shortfall for 2025.

The last Santee Cooper review happened in 2015 and has not raised its rates since 2017.

“Santee Cooper’s electric rates are very competitive and in 2025 will have been stable for eight years,” Jimmy Staton, president, and CEO, said.

“The rate study is necessary to ensure we can continue to invest in the reliability of our system as it grows, while also continuing to transition to a greener power mix. We remain committed to keeping our prices as low as possible for all of our customers.”

The study is expected to take one year and will include rate needs for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers.

Customers will have the opportunity to submit written comments, attend public meetings, and meet with the Board of Directors during the review.

Most Santee Cooper rates are frozen through Dec. 31, 2024. This rate study will not affect the rate freeze.