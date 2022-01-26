Santee Cooper introduces Empower SmartRewards program in saving electricity usage

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper launches its new Empower SmartRewards Demand Response Program that gives customers incentives in helping to manage electricity use during peak times.

Santee Cooper’s new SmartRewards program offers customers bill credits for helping the utility to reduce electricity use during times when electricity use is in high demand or when utility resources are strained.

“Reducing electric demand is a powerful way to help keep costs low and maintain our record of

exceptional reliability,” said Mike Poston, Santee Cooper’s Chief Customer Officer. “We appreciate

our customers’ continued support of our EmpowerSC programs and are pleased to reward

customers who participate in our latest addition – SmartRewards.”

In a contract with Honeywell, Santee Cooper customers can have small switching devices installed near their central heating and cooling systems in addition to electric water heaters. During peak times of electricity use, the switch can be activated to cycle heating, cooling, and electric water heaters, reducing the utility’s electrical demand.

Enrolled customers will receive bill credits for as long as they participate:

Water heater : $20 installation bill credit and $15 annual bill credit

: $20 installation bill credit and $15 annual bill credit Heating and cooling system : $30 installation bill credit and $25 annual bill credit

: $30 installation bill credit and $25 annual bill credit Heating and cooling system and electric water heater: $50 installation bill credit and $50 annual bill credit

Interested customers can visit scsmartrewards.com, or call (833) 493-1038 for more information.