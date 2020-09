CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Small Business Administration (SBA) has issued new protocols for small businesses seeking disaster loans.

Businesses and nonprofits that incurred damage as a result of civil unrest between May 28 and June 30 should contact the Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center/Business Recovery Center at (800) 659-2955. The line is open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Applications can also be completed online.