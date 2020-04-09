SC Aquarium offering virtual Spring Break road trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From April 13-17, students will be able to take a road trip across the state, without ever leaving their homes.

The SC Aquarium will be Facebook streaming visits to different SC regions every day at 10:00 a.m. The free programs will be hosted by two educators, who will discuss the regional wildlife and other STEM-based topics.

Students can document their virtual trip by filling out the Aquarium’s Virtual Passport to Fun Road Map. The aquarium says that when it reopens, students can turn their roadmaps in for a prize.

Then at 1:00 p.m. each day, students can tune back in to participate in the “get out into nature” challenge. Aquarium staff will demonstrate games, crafts, and other activities that families can do outside.

The Spring Break programs are free and available to anyone on the aquarium’s website. The aquarium also offers “virtual visits, coloring sheets, online curriculum, and more” on the website. Click here for more information.