SC Aquarium Turtle Trek 5K goes virtual

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The fifth annual Turtle Trek 5K hosted by the South Carolina Aquarium will be a virtual run in 2020. All money raised will go to the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Care Center and the aquarium’s conservation initiatives.

Participants can run the 5k any time and anywhere between October 3rd and October 18th whether its in a neighborhood, in a park, on the beach, or even on a treadmill!

There is a 5K Remote Run and a Kid’s 5K Remote Run so people of all ages are welcome to participate and everyone who signs up will receive a t-shirt in the mail.

To sign up and find pricing, click here.