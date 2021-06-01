SC gas prices continuing to decline, averages still remain higher than a year ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina gas prices have fallen nearly three cents, averaging gas to be $2.80 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy’s daily survey.

Gas prices in South Carolina are reportedly 20.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand nearly $1.12 higher per gallon than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest station in South Carolina is prices at $2.44 per gallon while the most expensive gas is priced at $3.29 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04 per gallon today. The national average is up 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.06 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“With the summer driving season now officially begun, gas prices have clung to a $3 per gallon average on continued strong demand as Americans take to the roads amidst a continued economic recovery,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Through Sunday, U.S. gasoline demand was very strong over the weekend, with Friday and Sunday both setting new Covid records for gasoline consumption for their respective day of week, according to GasBuddy data.”