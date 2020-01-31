Live Now
President Trump’s trial could end abruptly after expected vote on witnesses

SC governor loses 2 agency leaders to post-nomination issues

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cox (left) AP Photo/Meg Kinnard
Burgess (right) AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Two of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s choices to run state agencies have quit before starting their new jobs, after problems surfaced following their nominations.

State Rep. Bobby Cox won’t be the first director of the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs because of an 80-year-old state law banning a lawmaker from leading an agency created during his term.

The law wasn’t discovered until seven weeks after his nomination.

Additionally, North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said he withdrew his nomination to run the Public Safety Department because of the toll on his family after the public learned about his tax debts at a confirmation hearing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES