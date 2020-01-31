SC governor loses 2 agency leaders to post-nomination issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Two of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s choices to run state agencies have quit before starting their new jobs, after problems surfaced following their nominations.

State Rep. Bobby Cox won’t be the first director of the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs because of an 80-year-old state law banning a lawmaker from leading an agency created during his term.

The law wasn’t discovered until seven weeks after his nomination.

Additionally, North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said he withdrew his nomination to run the Public Safety Department because of the toll on his family after the public learned about his tax debts at a confirmation hearing.