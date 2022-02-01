SC lawmakers discuss Hate Crime Bill

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina lawmakers are pushing for the legislature to pass a Hate Crime law. The palmetto state is one of two state’s in the country to not have a law.

State Representative’s like Wendell Gilliard has made this legislation a personal mission since the Charleston Church shooting nearly 7 years ago. He says this law is important not only for the whole state, but for the people of charleston.

“This is a movement for the people of South Carolina,” says Rep. Gilliard.

State lawmakers are pushing to pass the Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crime Law, named after the late state senator and pastor who was killed along with eight other people at Mother Emanuel AME Church. That’s when a white supremacist entered Mother Emanuel during bible study and opened fire.

Rep. Gilliard says this bill needs to become law to honor its namesake.

“It’s not just a one colored bill because we understand one thing in Charleston County. We are all here representing all people, all creeds, and all colors,” says Gilliard.

In 2021 the bill passed with bi-partisan’s support through the House of Representatives, but stalled in the state senate. This year, lawmakers say they’re hoping for a different result.

“Hate crime laws are a way for society to recognize that these crimes strike special fear within the victimized group,” says State Representative Beth Bernstein of District 78.

Supporters say even though it has taken so long, there’s no better time than now to pass this legislation.

“As we reflect this month, we must resolve to march forward in the pursuit of justice and unity,” says State Representative, Patricia Moore Henegan of District 54.

The Hate Crime Bill must pass a full senate vote before it can be signed into law by Governor Henry McMaster.