SC lawmakers to discuss CARES Act funding in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina lawmakers will head back to Columbia on Monday. The House and Senate are expected to hash out differences on spending CARES Act funding.

The Senate plans to use $420 million to replenish the fund that pays unemployment benefits, while the House wants to put $450 million into that fund.

Last week, state lawmakers pledged some of the more than $600 million left in CARES Act funding will go to non-profits across South Carolina so that they can continue serving the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Then we added another $20 million for our non-profits to make sure we can get them back healthy with submitting grant applications,” said SC Sen. John Scott.

Lawmakers are also looking to earmark money for minority-owned businesses.

They are considering using $115 million for colleges and universities, and $73 million for COVID-19 testing.