SC Lottery: Two weekend jackpots worth over half a billion combined

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: SCEL

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you feeling lucky? Lottery players across South Carolina will have a chance at winning two jackpots worth over half a billion combined.

Officials with the South Carolina Educational Lottery, Friday night’s Mega Million will draw for $130 million and Saturday night’s Powerball will draw for $373 million.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 and will be drawn at 11:00 p.m., so make sure you purchase those tickets by 10:00 p.m.

The winner must overcome odds of 1 in about 303 million and can choose between a cash option of $88 million or an annuity worth $130 million. 

Powerball tickets also cost $2. Players can try their luck on Saturday’s $373 million Powerball jackpot with a cash value of $253 million. 

The odds of winning it all are long at about 1 in 293 million. Tickets must be purchased by 9:59 Saturday night.

“The Lottery reminds players it only takes one ticket to win. Please, play responsibly.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES