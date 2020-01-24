SC Lottery: Two weekend jackpots worth over half a billion combined

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you feeling lucky? Lottery players across South Carolina will have a chance at winning two jackpots worth over half a billion combined.

Officials with the South Carolina Educational Lottery, Friday night’s Mega Million will draw for $130 million and Saturday night’s Powerball will draw for $373 million.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 and will be drawn at 11:00 p.m., so make sure you purchase those tickets by 10:00 p.m.

The winner must overcome odds of 1 in about 303 million and can choose between a cash option of $88 million or an annuity worth $130 million.

Powerball tickets also cost $2. Players can try their luck on Saturday’s $373 million Powerball jackpot with a cash value of $253 million.

The odds of winning it all are long at about 1 in 293 million. Tickets must be purchased by 9:59 Saturday night.

“The Lottery reminds players it only takes one ticket to win. Please, play responsibly.”