CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Ports Authority on Tuesday reported a record-breaking number of containers moved at the Ports of Charleston last month.

SC Ports handled 256,879 twenty-foot equivalent containers at Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal, and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in October – marking a 9% year-over-year increase.

SC Ports also reported the move of 142,276 containers measuring any size.

“We continue to efficiently move cargo for our longtime customers — including many automotive manufacturers — while attracting new business and investment from cold storage facilities, solar panel importers, furniture distribution centers, mega retailers and e-commerce sites,” said SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said.

The move marked SC Ports’ third busiest month in port history.