SC State University on lockdown after early morning shooting injures at least one student

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Orangeburg officials are asking students to seek shelter after an early morning shooting injures at least one student at South Carolina State University.

It happened at Hugine Suites near the K building just before 2:00 a.m.

According to NBC affiliate WIS, a 20-year-old junior was shot in the foot and released from the hospital.

WIS spoke with the victim who says, “It was scary because it could have been worse. I could have either been paralyzed if it hit the wrong spot. I could have lost my life with my mom being called, but my main issue is – now that you actually have students that been hit on the campus in South Carolina – because we’ve had issues before but it wasn’t actually on the campus, it was nearby, but now that it’s on the campus, what is South Carolina State going to do to make sure that we’re protected? What procedures are going to be put in order to make sure that people are not coming on campus with weapons? That’s my main issue.”

University officials have scheduled a 9:30 a.m. press conference on campus on the front lawn of the Donma Administration Building, where they will release further details about the incident.

Officials with the university said they expect the lockdown to be lifted prior to that press conference, as police believe there is no longer an imminent threat to the campus community.

Campus Safety is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Campus Safety at 803-536-7188.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.