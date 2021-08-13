SC to receive $100K grant for voter registration efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Jaime Harrison on Friday announced that South Carolina will be the first state to receive a $100,000 grant as part of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) “Red State Fund” and “I will Vote” initiative.

The money will be given to the SC Democratic Party “to fund voter registration efforts ahead of the 2022 midterms.”

“While Republicans are going to egregious lengths to keep people from voting, the investment we are making today will help more people in the state of South Carolina register to vote so that they can make their voices heard,” Harrison said.

The funds are part of a pledged $20 million from the DNC ahead of the 2022 general election and a pledged $25 million from the “I Will Vote” initiative.