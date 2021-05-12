SC WIC participants to receive benefit increase for purchasing fruits, veggies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday announced that WIC participants will receive increased benefits for purchasing fruits and vegetables.

From June 1 to September 30, Cash Value Benefits (CVB) will increase from $9-11 per month to $35 per month.

According to State WIC Director Berry Kelly, the increase will enable “some families to purchase nearly three times the fruits and vegetables for three consecutive months.”

The additional funds are a result of the American Rescue Plan.