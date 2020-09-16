SC Works Trident brings their first ‘Drive-thru’ Job Fair to the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new type of job fair is coming to the Tri-county Thursday, as the organization SC Works Trident will host it’s first ‘Drive-thru’ Job Fair. The organization said they are expecting it to be safe and ‘success ahead’ for all.

SC Works Trident has asked participants to pre-register for the event. Those who pre-register will be able to speak with two different on-site employers and hand them their resumes in-person. In the light of the virus, they are asking individuals to wear masks and social distance while at the drive -thru fair.

What we’ve done with the past, we’ve done a lot of in person events, we’ve had a lot of employers on site—in person interviews, face to face, you really get a chance to present yourself to the employer. COVID-19 has definitely changed the way we are doing business now. So this is just an opportunity for us to still be able to serve our job seekers and our community. Gene Borzendowski, SC Works Business Service Manager

As for how it works? Gene Borzendowski, the organization’s Business Service Manager said, you will simply drive up- and pick up a bag filled with available opportunities in the Charleston, Berkely, or Dorchester region.

No matter your age or experience, SC Works Trident said there’s something that can be found for everyone.

It runs the gambit of no experience to very experienced, highly skilled positions. Anything from jobs in food service, Food and Bev, hotel, hospitality, all the way up to welding and more skilled positions like that. So like I mentioned earlier, really something for everyone. If you’re looking for work—it’s the place to be tomorrow. Gene Borzendowski, SC Works Business Service Manager

But the assistance doesn’t end after going through the employment line. Borzendowski said for anyone that does attend, SC Works Trident will provide a follow-up email with just some additional resources for resume workshops, interviewing skills workshops, and additional training.

If you are unable to make it to the job fair tomorrow, you can find the job listings on their website, or make an appointment to speak with those at SC Works Trident.

The fair will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. outside the SC Works headquarters at 1930 Hanahan Road in North Charleston.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.