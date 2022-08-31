CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday marks the start of dove hunting season in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Mourning Dove hunting season is September 3 through January 31.

SCDNR offers public dove hunting fields across the state.

Lowcountry Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Dove Fields includes:

Charleston County: Botany Bay Planation WMA Dove Field

Berkeley County: Canal WMA Dove Field

Georgetown County: Samworth WMA Dove Field

Colleton County: Donnelley WMA Dove Field

Dove fields are open on a first come basis and require a Wildlife Management Area permit.

A Migratory Bird Permit is required for hunting dove on public and private land. This permit is free yet required for hunting in WMA dove fields.

SCDNR reminds hunters of additional Dove Field regulations:

No shooting after 6 p.m. from September 3 to October 8.

No entry onto fields before noon.

Hunters are limited to 50 shells per unit.

The bag limit is 15 Mourning Doves per day.

For more information on hunting dove in South Carolina, visit dnr.sc.gov.