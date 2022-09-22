CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2022-2023 season for the recreational harvest of shellfish will resume a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday, October 1.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said if a hurricane, major rain event, or pollution spill should occur, shellfish beds may be closed temporarily by the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control (DHEC).

SCDNR said harvesters should still check with DHEC to verify if any closures are in effect.

20 public shellfish grounds and 7 state shellfish grounds are managed only for recreational gathering. In addition, 58 state shellfish grounds are managed for both recreational and commercial harvest.

The open season will run through May 15, 2023, depending on if conditions warrant the extension or shortening of the season.

Harvesters are also reminded to recycle oyster shells. Drop-off locations for recycling can be found online or by calling (843) 953-9397.