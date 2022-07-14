BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is offering courtesy boat inspections in Beaufort to keep boaters safe on the water.

The courtesy inspections will happen from 10 a.m. until noon at Battery Creek Landing on Parris Island during the Beaufort Water Festival.

SCDNR officers will thoroughly inspect boats for the required safety equipment and motor registration. Boats that do not meet safety or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the inspection.

The courtesy check is an opportunity for boaters to correct any issues before they go in the water. Onsite officers will also answer questions and give tips to boaters on how to stay safe.