SCDOT prohibiting interstate lane closures during Labor Day weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation will prohibit lane closures on SC interstate highways during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The lane closure restriction will begin September 3 at 6 A.M. through 6 A.M. on September 7.

With the ongoing progress of SCDOT’s Strategic 10-Year Plan to rebuild South Carolina’s roads and bridges, more work zones have been placed across South Carolina.

SCDOT continues to remind drivers to be alert and use caution.

Motorists can stay updated with travel conditions using SCDOT’s 511 system by downloading the SCDOT mobile application, calling 511, or visiting 511SC.org.