CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State transportation officials are requesting feedback on planned improvements to the I-526 interchange at Long Point Road.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is inviting the community to participate in public hearings, held both in-person and virtually, scheduled for May 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Citizens can visit the project’s website through May 17 to review and comment on the Environment Assessment and other matters.

During the presentation, attendees will be shown recommended alternatives to improve the I-526/Long Point Road interchange and findings from an environmental assessment.

The in-person meeting will also have an open house where attendees can ask questions to SCDOT officials, followed by a formal presentation and comment session.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on the project’s website.

Registration is not required to view, but if attendees wish to speak during the comment session, they must register by 5:55 p.m.

The in-person meeting will take place at Mount Pleasant Town Hall, located at 100 Ann Edwards Lane.

Comments can be submitted through May 17 via the project’s website, email to info@526LowcountryCorridor.com, or mail to 955 Park Street, Columbia, S.C. 29202.