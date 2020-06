SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina High Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian incident on US 76 bypass Wednesday night at 11:50 p.m.

According to Corporal Edward Collins, a tractor trailer was traveling East bound when it struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross US 76 bypass.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and there was no injury to the driver.